Good To Use Natural Elements To Support Agricultural Activities: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik has said using natural elements for supporting agricultural activities is most desirable approach

He said this while addressing the 5th PlantwisePlus National Forum meeting at a local hotel on Friday.

He said this while addressing the 5th PlantwisePlus National Forum meeting at a local hotel on Friday.

He said, "Climate change and realisation to move away from fossil fuel technology are highly important."

He said anything related to bio was extremely important whether it was biocontrol, biopesticide, biofertilizer, biostimulant, etc.

He said that climate change was impacting agriculture in a number of ways, often exacerbating existing challenges to crop production. Smallholder farmers in developing countries were the most vulnerable and disproportionately affected because they lack the capacity to cope with uncertainties created by a rapidly changing world, he added.

He said smallholders needed to adapt to farming practices to climate hazards to maintain the quality and quantity of crops, or in some cases diversify into new forms of farming and livelihoods. He said that it was very important to look at soil health to obtain desired results.

Dr Kausar said, "We are consuming most important resources of gas and energy in developing fertilizers."

Fertilizers were important but the way they were being used was illogical, he added.

The minister said that import and export depend on sanitary and phytosanitary measures as it was extremely important. He suggested the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI) to impart training to all our potential exporters and importers as they were not aware of SPS. He said that biopesticide was also extremely important and there was need to encourage research and development for developing biopesticides adding that pesticides put negative impact on environment. The minister also appreciated the role of CABI.

CABI Senior Regional Director Asia Dr Babar E Bajwa, Country Coordinator-PlantwisePlus programme Dr Muhammad Naeem Aslam, Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Chairman Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali and others also spoke.

The CABI-led programme is helping the Pakistan government and smallholder farmers predict, prepare and prevent plant health threats to reduce crop losses and improve livelihoods.

Pakistan is one of six PlantwisePlus countries that has effectively served to ‘prove the concept’ for the programme in its delivery of digital innovations. These also included the expansion of its network of plant clinics and plant doctors who help farmers diagnose and remedy their plant health issues.

