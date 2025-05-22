Open Menu

'Good Touch, Bad Touch' Awareness Campaign Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Home Department has launched an awareness campaign for younger children under the CM Punjab's vision "Safe Children, Safe Punjab".

The Home Department has developed a special animated series to raise awareness about "Good Touch and Bad Touch," and its first episode is released on Thursday.

The animated series introduces two lead characters "Haya" and "Bahadur", the young children who will spread awareness and will educate all the children on how to protect themselves from any kind of sexual abuse. Haya and Bahadur will guide children in understanding appropriate and inappropriate physical behavior.

A powerful message aimed at empowering children has been promoted as part of the campaign: “We won’t fear those who attempt a bad touch; we’ll confront them.

” The spokesperson for the Home Department Punjab said that the campaign will play a vital role in protecting children from abuse and sexual exploitation.

“After proper education and awareness, children can recognize inappropriate behavior and report it in time,” the spokesperson added. Punjab Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal directed the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau to actively lead the awareness drive for children protection. The department has previously recommended the inclusion of content on "Good Touch, Bad Touch" in the school curriculum, a move that emphasizes the government’s commitment to long term child safety. The spokesperson stressed the urgent need to educate children about personal safety and called upon parents, teachers and all segments of the society to take part in this critical effort.

