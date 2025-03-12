Open Menu

'Good Touch, Bad Touch' Awareness To Be Included In School Curricula

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 05:40 PM

'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness to be included in school curricula

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Home Department has recommended incorporating awareness about 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' into school curricula.

According to a spokesperson, an official letter has been sent to the School Education Department, emphasising that educating children about personal safety is the need of the hour. The letter recommends introducing awareness about appropriate and inappropriate physical behavior in an age-appropriate manner and including "Good Touch, Bad Touch" in the syllabus of early grades.

The spokesperson added that with proper education and awareness, children can recognise and report inappropriate behavior. Therefore, parents and teachers should guide children on how to report such behavior both at home and outside.

Victims of sexual abuse can suffer lifelong trauma, making it the state's responsibility to protect children and bring perpetrators to justice.

Children must be taught not to fear those who attempt sexual exploitation but to expose them, adde spokesperson. The Home Department has suggested seeking expert guidance to develop curriculum modules on "Good Touch, Bad Touch."

Additionally, the department is preparing an awareness campaign through the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau to help protect children from abuse and exploitation. Given the sensitivity of this issue, an immediate strategy should be implemented to safeguard future generations, as awareness on "Good Touch, Bad Touch" is a crucial preventive measure for child protection.

Recent Stories

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

31 minutes ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

31 minutes ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

46 minutes ago
 Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir ..

Commodore Kamran Ahmed and Commodore Kashif Munir of Pakistan Navy Promoted to t ..

48 minutes ago
 Ma’an releases its community contribution report

Ma’an releases its community contribution report

1 hour ago

Frontline Heroes Office celebrates Emirati Doctor’s Day

1 hour ago
 Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run booksho ..

Israeli police raid famous Palestinian-run bookshop in East Jerusalem

2 hours ago
 UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary ..

UAE, France discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 hours ago
 90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

2 hours ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan