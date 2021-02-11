'Good Work Pakistan': President On First T20 Win
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :As Pakistan beat South Africa in the first T20 match, President Dr Arif Alvi appreciated the Green Shirts for exhibiting a good game.
"Good work Pakistan. Green Shirts you win in a good contest," he said on Twitter following a thrilling match played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The president particularly lauded Pakistani wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan for his T20 ton immediately after his Test century.