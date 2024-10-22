Goods carrier delegation calls on Governor Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A delegation of the Karachi Goods Carrier Association called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and apprised him the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A delegation of the Karachi Goods Carrier Association called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and apprised him the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the services of goods transporters are important in the transportation of goods across the country.

President Karachi Goods Carrier Association Malik Sher Khan Awan said that a mechanism should be adopted to stop forcible seizure of the containers and compensate the transporters. He said unnecessary increase in toll tax should be withdrawn.

The Governor Punjab assured the delegation to convey their problems to the concerned authorities.

The delegation thanked the Governor Punjab for the assurance of solving the problems.

President Malik Sher Khan Awan, General Secretary Nadeem Akhtar Arain and Patron Chief Malik Shafaullah Awan were present during the meeting.