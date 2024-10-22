Open Menu

Goods Carrier Delegation Calls On Governor Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Goods carrier delegation calls on Governor Punjab

A delegation of the Karachi Goods Carrier Association called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and apprised him the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A delegation of the Karachi Goods Carrier Association called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan and apprised him the problems during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Tuesday.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the services of goods transporters are important in the transportation of goods across the country.

President Karachi Goods Carrier Association Malik Sher Khan Awan said that a mechanism should be adopted to stop forcible seizure of the containers and compensate the transporters. He said unnecessary increase in toll tax should be withdrawn.

The Governor Punjab assured the delegation to convey their problems to the concerned authorities.

The delegation thanked the Governor Punjab for the assurance of solving the problems.

President Malik Sher Khan Awan, General Secretary Nadeem Akhtar Arain and Patron Chief Malik Shafaullah Awan were present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider

Recent Stories

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

3 minutes ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

7 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

8 minutes ago
 Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari pack ..

Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

15 minutes ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

7 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment ..

LHC adjourns hearing of plea regarding harassment of female students

7 minutes ago
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy to commence from 26 October

15 minutes ago
 Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s ..

Conquerors, Strikers record wins in U19 Women’s T20

14 minutes ago
 Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: off ..

Uganda fuel truck explosion kills at least 10: official

3 minutes ago
 US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yell ..

US plans to contribute $20b for Ukraine loan: Yellen

15 minutes ago
 SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as ..

SPSC declares 87 candidates fit for appointment as Lecturers

3 minutes ago
 Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy ..

Windfall tax backlash menaces Spain's green energy sector

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan