UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goods Carriers Slam Hike In Rent Of Adda

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

Goods carriers slam hike in rent of Adda

Office bearers of local goods carriers association has voiced concern over unprecedented increase in rent of Adda and dilapidated infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Office bearers of local goods carriers association has voiced concern over unprecedented increase in rent of Adda and dilapidated infrastructure.

The issues were raised by a delegation of Peshawar Carriers Association, which met with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The Association office bearers and goods carriers including Hassan Mehmood Jan, Naveed Hussain, Sirajuddin, Akhtar Gul, Saeedullah, Sakhi Jan and Din Akbar Khan and others were present in the meeting.

Members of the delegation informed the meeting regarding goods carriers reservations on exorbitant hike or up to 800 per cent in rent of adda, extra cehcking by Gulbahar, Chamkani and Phari Pura police stations.

Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion expressed serious concern over the alleged extraordinary increase in rent of Adda, unwarranted raids by customs intelligence department and dilapidated infrastructure of local adda.

SCCI chief urged the provincial government and its relevant subordinate institutions to reconsider the hike in rent, resolve goods carriers' issues on priority basis.

He added the traders have adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdown, so they should be facilitated instead further adding to their problems in order to revive businesses and COVID-19 hit economy of the country.

Maqood Pervaiz assured the goods carriers that they would take up their issues with relevant government departments and authorities in an efficient manner. He recalled that the SCCI had always played a pivotal role in resolution of business community problems.

Furthermore, he maintained that the chamber believes 'selfless' and 'indiscriminate' services to the business community.

The Peshawar Goods Carriers Association delegation thanked the SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz for showing seriousness towards issues and assurance to resolve them on priority basis by properly taking up with relevant authorities.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Police Business Rent Chamber Commerce Government Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Teaching in the United Arab Emirates: 10 Les ..

16 seconds ago

ERC continues development initiatives to prevent d ..

25 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews post-COVID-19 work pla ..

15 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes new cohort of Emirates Dip ..

15 minutes ago

Hussainia conference complete 4 decades of tribute ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price increase Rs100, sold at Rs116,500 per t ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.