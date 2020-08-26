Goods carriers slam hike in rent of Adda

Office bearers of local goods carriers association has voiced concern over unprecedented increase in rent of Adda and dilapidated infrastructure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Office bearers of local goods carriers association has voiced concern over unprecedented increase in rent of Adda and dilapidated infrastructure.

The issues were raised by a delegation of Peshawar Carriers Association, which met with Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz here at the chamber house on Wednesday.

The Association office bearers and goods carriers including Hassan Mehmood Jan, Naveed Hussain, Sirajuddin, Akhtar Gul, Saeedullah, Sakhi Jan and Din Akbar Khan and others were present in the meeting.

Members of the delegation informed the meeting regarding goods carriers reservations on exorbitant hike or up to 800 per cent in rent of adda, extra cehcking by Gulbahar, Chamkani and Phari Pura police stations.

Maqsood Pervaiz while speaking on the occasion expressed serious concern over the alleged extraordinary increase in rent of Adda, unwarranted raids by customs intelligence department and dilapidated infrastructure of local adda.

SCCI chief urged the provincial government and its relevant subordinate institutions to reconsider the hike in rent, resolve goods carriers' issues on priority basis.

He added the traders have adversely affected by the coronavirus lockdown, so they should be facilitated instead further adding to their problems in order to revive businesses and COVID-19 hit economy of the country.

Maqood Pervaiz assured the goods carriers that they would take up their issues with relevant government departments and authorities in an efficient manner. He recalled that the SCCI had always played a pivotal role in resolution of business community problems.

Furthermore, he maintained that the chamber believes 'selfless' and 'indiscriminate' services to the business community.

The Peshawar Goods Carriers Association delegation thanked the SCCI president Engineer Maqsood Anwar Pervaiz for showing seriousness towards issues and assurance to resolve them on priority basis by properly taking up with relevant authorities.