Goods displayed outside shops confiscated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Administrator Town-1, Saleem Khan here on Tuesday confiscated electric gadgets and wire worth millions of rupees besides four truckloads of encroached goods from different parts of the city.

Spokesman Town-1 said action was taken in Nishtar Abad to Ramdas, Dilazak Road and Chowk Yaadgar areas where electric appliances and wires and four truckloads of goods displayed outside shops near Tube-well were confiscated.

The Administrator on this occasion said encroachment would not be tolerated at any cost therefore traders should keep their goods inside their shops.

He said footpaths were for the people to walk and display of business items on footpaths was totally unacceptable.

He further warned that not a single inch encroachment would be accepted and directed the demolishing staff to continue their action against the violators.

He directed the staff to show no leniency towards encroachers.