UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goods Displayed Outside Shops Confiscated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 02:49 PM

Goods displayed outside shops confiscated

Administrator Town-1, Saleem Khan here on Tuesday confiscated electric gadgets and wire worth millions of rupees besides four truckloads of encroached goods from different parts of the city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Administrator Town-1, Saleem Khan here on Tuesday confiscated electric gadgets and wire worth millions of rupees besides four truckloads of encroached goods from different parts of the city.

Spokesman Town-1 said action was taken in Nishtar Abad to Ramdas, Dilazak Road and Chowk Yaadgar areas where electric appliances and wires and four truckloads of goods displayed outside shops near Tube-well were confiscated.

The Administrator on this occasion said encroachment would not be tolerated at any cost therefore traders should keep their goods inside their shops.

He said footpaths were for the people to walk and display of business items on footpaths was totally unacceptable.

He further warned that not a single inch encroachment would be accepted and directed the demolishing staff to continue their action against the violators.

He directed the staff to show no leniency towards encroachers.

Related Topics

Business Road From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Concludes i ..

2 minutes ago

Pervez Musharraf expresses sorrow over Special cou ..

8 minutes ago

Govt. taking exigent steps for improving agricultu ..

5 minutes ago

Seoul appoints 'Mr Smile' as prime minister

5 minutes ago

APEC 2020 Summit Expected on November 11-12 in Mal ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistani girl wins figure skating tournament in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.