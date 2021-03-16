Goods distributed for holy places of minorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday distributed goods worth Rs 4 million for worship places of minority communities and celebration of their festivals.

Addressing the distribution ceremony in office of administrator Auqaf, the CM aide said the minorities were free to exercise their religions, adding, the development and progress of minorities is part of PTI's manifesto.

He said the rights of minorities were protected under constitution and they were being provided chances to grow and prosper.

It merits to be mentioned here that goods including air conditioners, sound systems and crockery were distributed for religious places of minorities and festivals of Kalash community.