UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goods Distributed For Holy Places Of Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Goods distributed for holy places of minorities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Minorities Wazir Zada Tuesday distributed goods worth Rs 4 million for worship places of minority communities and celebration of their festivals.

Addressing the distribution ceremony in office of administrator Auqaf, the CM aide said the minorities were free to exercise their religions, adding, the development and progress of minorities is part of PTI's manifesto.

He said the rights of minorities were protected under constitution and they were being provided chances to grow and prosper.

It merits to be mentioned here that goods including air conditioners, sound systems and crockery were distributed for religious places of minorities and festivals of Kalash community.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minority Progress Million

Recent Stories

‘Can’t resign from assemblies,’ Zardari refu ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on Dubai Raci ..

16 minutes ago

PTCL Gets Recognition for its Communication and So ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Court convicts four people, jewellery co ..

31 minutes ago

89,746 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

31 minutes ago

UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.