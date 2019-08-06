UrduPoint.com
Goods Gutted In Faisalabad

Tue 06th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Precious goods at two shops were reduced to ashes in different fire incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019) -:Precious goods at two shops were reduced to ashes in different fire incidents in Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that a fire erupted due to short-circuit in a grocery shop in Chak 224-RB Ali town which engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious material.

In another incident, fire also gutted precious material at a computer shop situated at Rex city Sitiana road.

