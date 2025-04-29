Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Malik Shafaullah Awan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association, urged the authorities to declare the blockade of national highways a serious crime and took strict action against the responsibles.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, Malik Shafaullah Awan, along with the representatives of other transport associations, emphasized to take immediate measures to end road blockages and address the hardships faced by the goods transport sector, said a press release on Tuesday.

The Chairman highlighted that thousands of vehicles carrying essential goods including sacrificial animals and other goods exported from other part of the country have been stuck due to road closures, causing a severe losses to trade and the national economy.