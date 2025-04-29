Goods Transport Owners Seek Immediate Measures To End Road Blockade
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Malik Shafaullah Awan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association, urged the authorities to declare the blockade of national highways a serious crime and took strict action against the responsibles.
Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club Islamabad, Malik Shafaullah Awan, along with the representatives of other transport associations, emphasized to take immediate measures to end road blockages and address the hardships faced by the goods transport sector, said a press release on Tuesday.
The Chairman highlighted that thousands of vehicles carrying essential goods including sacrificial animals and other goods exported from other part of the country have been stuck due to road closures, causing a severe losses to trade and the national economy.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers
Gold prices drop by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Female student dies after falling from first floor of Kinnaird College in Lahore
PBIT strategizes with TIOs for Punjab’s global investment surge
Dhoni lands in trouble for not reacting with anti-Pakistan statement over Pahalg ..
Indian Army in state of panic as it opens fire on its own Sikh soldiers
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attock residents show solidarity with armed forces1 minute ago
-
Junkyard, cottage factory catch fire1 minute ago
-
Goods transport owners seek immediate measures to end road blockade1 minute ago
-
Modern technologies to increase agri productivity: Dr Zulfiqar Ali11 minutes ago
-
Senate voices national unity in message to India: Dr Tariq11 minutes ago
-
RWMC to provide sanitation services at twin cities' Railway stations21 minutes ago
-
Qasim's art exhibition opened21 minutes ago
-
PM Youth Program focal person visits Women University21 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held over throwing acid on neighbors21 minutes ago
-
Court accepts reference for hearing regarding illegal land allotment in E-1121 minutes ago
-
PTI activist remanded for 6 days in road blockage case21 minutes ago
-
Sightsavers equips Holy Family Hospital with State-of-the-Art cataract equipment31 minutes ago