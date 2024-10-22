Goods Transport Strike In Nowshera Enters Second Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The wheel-jam strike of goods transport entered its second consecutive day on Tuesday in Nowshera causing long queues of heavy vehicles alongside the GT Road.
The strike announced by All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Goods Transport Federation was against heavy and frequent fines, demand for an increase in loading capacity and confiscation of vehicles in the province.
The strike caused long queues of heavy vehicles at Nowshera, Khairabad and Kabul River Bridge where the protesting drivers were blocking the route of vehicles at the joining point of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The members of the transport association said they would not call off the strike until all their demands are accepted. They also demanded that vehicle fitness certificates should likewise be accepted on all routes of the country.
