Goods transporters announce country-wide strike for indefinite period

Goods transporters have announced countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time to press for their demands

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Goods transporters have announced countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time to press for their demands .Spokesperson Goods Transport Imdad Hussain has said that they want complete implementation upon Axle load limit and the only purpose of their strike is implementation of law.He said they did negotiations with government again and again and the Apex court also issued order of implementation on Axle load but government is not ready to stop overloading.He said government has not left any choice for us but to hold a strike.

Hussain said that goods transporters across the country will keep their business shut till the implementation of excel load.He said that goods transporters have stopped national and international transfers till approval of their demands.Spokesperson demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should issue order of stopping overloading from all industries, both ports and all three borders besides centralizing the driving license authority and making its attainment easy, fast and corruption-free.