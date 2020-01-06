UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Goods Transporters Announce Country-wide Strike For Indefinite Period

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 02:53 PM

Goods transporters announce country-wide strike for indefinite period

Goods transporters have announced countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time to press for their demands

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th January, 2020) Goods transporters have announced countrywide strike for an indefinite period of time to press for their demands .Spokesperson Goods Transport Imdad Hussain has said that they want complete implementation upon Axle load limit and the only purpose of their strike is implementation of law.He said they did negotiations with government again and again and the Apex court also issued order of implementation on Axle load but government is not ready to stop overloading.He said government has not left any choice for us but to hold a strike.

Hussain said that goods transporters across the country will keep their business shut till the implementation of excel load.He said that goods transporters have stopped national and international transfers till approval of their demands.Spokesperson demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan that he should issue order of stopping overloading from all industries, both ports and all three borders besides centralizing the driving license authority and making its attainment easy, fast and corruption-free.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business National University All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Oman Naval Forces express commitment to ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has covnened specia ..

2 minutes ago

Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep ..

3 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

7 minutes ago

40 electricity feeders suspended after rain in Mul ..

7 minutes ago

Four gamblers held in Multan

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.