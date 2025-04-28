Goods transporters call off protest following successful negotiations with Sindh govt

The United Goods Transport Association and the Pakistan Goods Transport Association, led by Nisar Hussain Jafri and Ghulam Yasin Niazi, called on the Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The United Goods Transport Association and the Pakistan Goods Transport Association, led by Nisar Hussain Jafri and Ghulam Yasin Niazi, called on the Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was also attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Qasim Naveed Qamar and DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah.

The transporters' delegation included Shabbar Malik, Fazal Elahi, Haji Ilyas, President of the All Truck Dumpers Owners Association Haji Yousuf, General Secretary Jan Alam, and Mian Jan, a communique said.

The transporters briefed the government officials about the difficulties and other issues they faced due to the lawyers’ protest. Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon assured the transporters that the Sindh government would address their concerns and resolve their issues.

Speaking to the delegation, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that transporters are facing difficulties due to vehicles being stuck as a result of the protest. He added that shipping companies and importers would be requested not to put pressure on transporters.

He further stated that the business system across Pakistan has been severely affected by the protest, and assured that the Sindh government is fully aware of the problems faced by transporters as well as the broader business community.

Later, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with a delegation of transporters, visited Mai Kolachi Road at the site of the protest.

Addressing the transporters, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is fully aware of the challenges faced by the transport community, which has been experiencing difficulties for some time.

He informed them that there was a meeting held earlier in the day, where some important decisions were made.

A committee is also formed to investigate the vehicles which were burned at different times, and Commissioner Karachi and Secretary Transport will oversee the inquiry and arrange compensation for the damages.

He said that thousands of vehicles are stuck due to the sit-in, with food items, livestock, and other goods being delayed. Yesterday, the Sindh Chief Minister spoke with the Prime Minister and recommended convening a CCI meeting soon. He expressed hope that good news would follow and that all roads would be reopened. "We want all transport to reach its destinations as soon as possible," he added.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh will also write to the shipping companies to ensure that no additional fare or fines are imposed on the transporters.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Pakistan is facing numerous challenges, and people are currently enduring significant difficulties due to the road blockages.

He emphasized that every Pakistani needs to acknowledge their responsibility and work towards oneness and unity. "I appeal to the protesters to call off the protest right away so that problems of the people may be resolved," he added.

"The government was with you yesterday, is with you today, and will be with you tomorrow." The goods transporters called off their protest after Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon promised an assurance.