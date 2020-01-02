UrduPoint.com
Goods Transporters Demand Reduction In Toll Tax

Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:51 PM

Goods transporters demand reduction in toll tax

The goods transporters of Hyderabad also observed strike here Thursday against regulatory actions of Sindh Excise Department and National Highway and Motorway Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The goods transporters of Hyderabad also observed strike here Thursday against regulatory actions of Sindh Excise Department and National Highway and Motorway Police.

A lot of transporters staged a protest demonstration in Halanaka area on the call of All Pakistan Goods Transport Owners Association.

They claimed that they were also charged excessive toll tax on the toll plazas and demanded its reduction.

