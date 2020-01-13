UrduPoint.com
Goods Transporters Ended Strike After Successful Dialogue With Sindh Govt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 09:48 PM

Goods Transporters ended strike after successful dialogue with Sindh govt

After successful Dialogue between Sindh Government and Goods Transporters, strike of of Goods Transporters ended on Monday

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th January, 2020) After successful Dialogue between Sindh Government and Goods Transporters, strike of of Goods Transporters ended on Monday.Addressing a press conference alongwith transporters Sindh Transport Minister, Awais Shah said that the authority of Driving License would be withdrawn from Traffic Police and transfer to Sindh Transport Department after legislation.

A committee also constituted for route permit fee, nominal fee would be approved, Transport Department would also resolve the issues pertaining to Fitness and Route Permit.Provincial Minister said that the 90 pc issues of transporters are concerned with Federal Government; the biggest demand of Goods Transporters is the resignation of Murad Saeed.He also mentioned that due to strike of Goods Transporters loss of billions of rupees incurred, still federal government denied to accept their demands.

