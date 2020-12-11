UrduPoint.com
Goods Transporters Told To Avoid Overloading On Commercial Vehicles

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Goods transporters told to avoid overloading on commercial vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Multan Zafar Buzdar asked goods transporters to avoid overloading their vehicles with business goods for prevention of road accidents.

Presiding over a meeting with Goods Transporters Association (GTA) Multan office bearers here Friday, he said that overloaded commercial vehicles were also among those involved in accidents adding that these vehicles usually operate at night time when there is fog limiting drivers' vision, says an official release.

He asked GTA representatives to advise their drivers to avoid overloading and comply with all road safety guidelines issued by the traffic police.

GTA assured to comply with all the instructions for prevention of road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

