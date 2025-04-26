Goods worth Rs. 15m reduced to ashes in fire

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Goods worth over Rs. 15 million were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in two shops in Shikarpuri Gate in the city.

Shabab Aslam, an official of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Bahawalpur said the control room had received a phone call, seeking help to extinguish fire erupted in two shops in the city.

“Soon after receiving information, fire brigade team along with seven fire tender vehicles was dispatched to the scene where fire had erupted due to electricity short-circuiting,” he said. The fire erupted in the shops dealing with business of electric appliances and panaflex business, respectively. He added the teams and fire tenders of the Rescue 1122 overcome the fire with hectic efforts.

He said that according to owners of the shops, goods worth Rs 15 million were reduced to ashes. However, no loss of life was reported.