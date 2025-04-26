Goods Worth Rs. 15m Reduced To Ashes In Fire
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Goods worth over Rs. 15 million were reduced to ashes as a fire erupted in two shops in Shikarpuri Gate in the city.
Shabab Aslam, an official of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Bahawalpur said the control room had received a phone call, seeking help to extinguish fire erupted in two shops in the city.
“Soon after receiving information, fire brigade team along with seven fire tender vehicles was dispatched to the scene where fire had erupted due to electricity short-circuiting,” he said. The fire erupted in the shops dealing with business of electric appliances and panaflex business, respectively. He added the teams and fire tenders of the Rescue 1122 overcome the fire with hectic efforts.
He said that according to owners of the shops, goods worth Rs 15 million were reduced to ashes. However, no loss of life was reported.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM praises security forces for killing 6 khawarij in Bannu21 seconds ago
-
Goods worth Rs. 15m reduced to ashes in fire23 seconds ago
-
Pahalgam Attack: Indian public, govt officials raise questions over intelligence failure25 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Railways reclaims 168 acres of land27 seconds ago
-
ICHR-25 opens with global experts uniting for healthcare innovation29 seconds ago
-
Sindh govt declares May 01 as public holiday31 seconds ago
-
Very hot weather predicted for Sindh33 seconds ago
-
DC inspects rural health centres34 seconds ago
-
Conference on 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' discuss past, present challenges36 seconds ago
-
Shutter down strike observed in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects public service facilities in Bhalwal11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits MC, reviews anti-encroachment drive20 minutes ago