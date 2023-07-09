Goodwill, CUSIT talent scholarship test held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Peshawar Model Degree Colleges on Sunday conducted Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test, which witnessed a significant turnout of Matric students from both government and private schools across the province.

The event took place in PMDC Dalazak Road boys and girls colleges Peshawar and PMDC boys and girls colleges Mohabtabad Railway crossing Mardan, showcasing the immense talent and potential among the youth of the region.

The Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test aims to recognize and reward the academic achievements and abilities to deserving students.

The next Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 16, at Peshawar Model Degree Colleges in Peshawar and Mardan.