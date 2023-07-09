Open Menu

Goodwill, CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test Held

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Goodwill, CUSIT talent scholarship test held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Peshawar Model Degree Colleges on Sunday conducted Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test, which witnessed a significant turnout of Matric students from both government and private schools across the province.

The event took place in PMDC Dalazak Road boys and girls colleges Peshawar and PMDC boys and girls colleges Mohabtabad Railway crossing Mardan, showcasing the immense talent and potential among the youth of the region.

The Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test aims to recognize and reward the academic achievements and abilities to deserving students.

The next Goodwill and CUSIT Talent Scholarship Test is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 16, at Peshawar Model Degree Colleges in Peshawar and Mardan.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Mardan July Sunday Pakistan Medical And Dental Council Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor ..

UAE leaders congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 09 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Moh ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his m ..

16 hours ago
 Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low ..

Global economic outlook improving, albeit to a low growth recovery: OECD’s lat ..

18 hours ago
 Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area b ..

Wildfires in Canada have broken records for area burned, evacuations and cost, o ..

18 hours ago
Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour ..

Commando Group reigns supreme on Day 2 of AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Champi ..

18 hours ago
 Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

22 hours ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

22 hours ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

23 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

1 day ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan