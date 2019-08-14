UrduPoint.com
Google Celebrates Pakistan Independence Day With Doodle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Google, a search engine, on Wednesday celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day by dedicating a Khyber Pass doodle on its homepage.

Pakistan's 72rd Independence Day is being celebrated on Wednesday also as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to innocent people of Held Kashmir.

The doodle, illustrated by guest artist Melissa Crowton, shows historic Khyber Pass of Peshawar.

The Bab-e-Khyber has come to symbolize the historic passage between East and West, connecting Peshawar in Pakistan and Kabul in Afghanistan.

For centuries the mountainous Khyber Pass was a vital part of the Silk Road, a pathway for trade and migration that also saw Alexander the Great's army march through.

In the past, Google's doodles have drawn inspiration from Lahore Fort and Indus Valley Civilization.

This is not the first time that the search engine has featured a doodle for any Pakistani event.

Google has also celebrated birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Shehenshah-e Ghazl Mehdi Hassan and Pakistan's most prominent and prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his birthday.

