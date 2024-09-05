ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) A 4-member delegation of Google led by President of APAC region Scott Beaumont Thursday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister said Pakistan stands on the threshold of a transformative leap in its digital economy.

Sharing the government’s plans to achieve the target of US$ 25 billion exports in the next five years, the prime minister said funds are allocated for training of youth, improvement of IT infrastructure, and improvement of the regulatory environment.

He said efforts are underway to completely digitize Pakistan’s economy. He emphasized collaboration with a tech giant like Google in these endeavours.

Commending Google for its role in driving Pakistan’s digital economy forward, the prime minister appreciated Google for undertaking initiatives that have significantly improved the lives of thousands of Pakistanis over the last few years.

Noting with satisfaction that google has enabled Pakistani youth to get close to 1 million jobs in 2023 alone, the prime minister underlined that it is reflective of Pakistan’s potential in the digital world and Google’s commitment to upskilling and uplifting the youth of Pakistan.

Apprising the prime minister of its plans of future engagement, Mr. Scott said Google has decided to further increase its investment footprint in Pakistan and support the Government's initiatives of Youth's skills training.

In order to maximize the economic benefits of technology, the large youth population and expanding economy are important factors for a value-driven tech giant like Google, he added.

He reiterated that by 2026 , 5 lacs Chromebooks will be manufactured in Pakistan which will revolutionise the IT Industry of Pakistan.