Google delegation briefs Parliamentary Sec. about data protection bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation from Google on Wednesday had a meeting with Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Mehnaz Akbar Aziz and briefed about the personal data protection bill, which is under consideration.

Barrister Ambreen Abbasi was also in attendance during the meeting. The purpose of the bill is data protection and data localization the bill aims at protecting sensitive personal data of the users. The protection of the personal data of individuals from abuse and exploitation is the top priority of this bill.

It was discussed that there should be some parameters about data regularization and the law should be clear regarding it. The honourable Parliamentary Secretary laid stress on the fact that anything that compromises the security of the state shall not be permitted.

The delegation praised the Government of Pakistan that the policy here is more aligned as compared to the neighbouring countries like India.