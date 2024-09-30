Google Developers Group To Host DevFest 2024 In December
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Google Developers Group (GDG) Peshawar has announced the upcoming DevFest Peshawar 2024, scheduled to be held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) University Peshawar on December 7th.
This event will bring together technology enthusiasts, developers, and industry professionals for a day filled with insightful sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.
DevFest Peshawar 2024 will feature a line-up of distinguished speakers, including experts from Google and leading tech companies, who will share their knowledge on the latest industry trends and advancements in Google’s technologies.
Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge innovations, including cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more.
The event will also include a series of interactive tech workshops led by industry professionals.
These workshops aimed at equipping participants with practical skills and insights, enabling them to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape with confidence.
We’ve got amazing speakers, workshops, and much more planned for DevFest Peshawar 2024, said one of the event organizers. He said our goal is to create a platform where developers, students, and technology enthusiasts can come together, learn, and be inspired by the incredible potential of technology to solve real-world challenges.
The DevFest is an annual community-driven event that takes place in cities around the world, organized by Google Developer Groups. It serves as a hub for learning and collaboration, allowing attendees to explore new ideas, connect with fellow developers, and engage with Google’s latest technologies.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One die, another injured in road traffic accident9 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate for expediting uplift work in south Punjab19 minutes ago
-
Kumail Hyder calls on President Asif Ali Zardari19 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 shopkeepers on substandard edible items in Balochistan39 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 15 couples to be held on October 439 minutes ago
-
S K Hydro (Private) Limited distributes Rs 4.615 mln grant among 12 students under CSR49 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in eight operations59 minutes ago
-
Life in Kurram badly disrupts due to roads closure for nine days59 minutes ago
-
Govt to chase down terrorists, welcome those surrender: CM Bugti59 minutes ago
-
Health facilities top priority: Nazia Kayani1 hour ago
-
Police encounters; 6 dacoits arrested in Karachi1 hour ago
-
Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:1 hour ago