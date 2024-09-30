Google Developers Group to Host DevFest 2024 in December

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Google Developers Group (GDG) Peshawar has announced the upcoming DevFest Peshawar 2024, scheduled to be held at the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) University Peshawar on December 7th.

This event will bring together technology enthusiasts, developers, and industry professionals for a day filled with insightful sessions, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities.

DevFest Peshawar 2024 will feature a line-up of distinguished speakers, including experts from Google and leading tech companies, who will share their knowledge on the latest industry trends and advancements in Google’s technologies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge innovations, including cloud computing, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more.

The event will also include a series of interactive tech workshops led by industry professionals.

These workshops aimed at equipping participants with practical skills and insights, enabling them to navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape with confidence.

We’ve got amazing speakers, workshops, and much more planned for DevFest Peshawar 2024, said one of the event organizers. He said our goal is to create a platform where developers, students, and technology enthusiasts can come together, learn, and be inspired by the incredible potential of technology to solve real-world challenges.

The DevFest is an annual community-driven event that takes place in cities around the world, organized by Google Developer Groups. It serves as a hub for learning and collaboration, allowing attendees to explore new ideas, connect with fellow developers, and engage with Google’s latest technologies.

APP/vak