Google displays 'Mango doodle' to mark Pakistan’s I Day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) To commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, the world’s most popular search engine 'Google' has replaced its usual doodle with mango-themed colourful truck art design.

The search engine features special doodle replacing its traditional signature coloured logo to celebrate various important occasions.

For Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, the search engine is celebrating with a doodle featuring the search engine's name spelled out in white against a vibrant green background, surrounded by traditional Pakistani art showcasing mangoes.

Pakistani truck art, with its colourful and intricate designs, has become a symbol of the country's rich heritage and artistic talents. This distinctive folk art style not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the trucks but also functions as a powerful storytelling medium that showcases Pakistani culture.

Pakistan is a country which produces high-quality Mangoes which are famous for their taste and varieties. These mangoes are only liked within the country but abroad also. The country also exports mangoes internationally on demand basis.

The creative doodle serves a special addition to the spirit of celebration and recognition of Pakistan's Independence Day, fostering a sense of national pride and unity among Pakistanis worldwide.

By clicking on this doodle, users are taken to a webpage that features all information related to the Pakistan's Independence Day: from national songs, the history of Pakistan's birth, videos, other updates and news articles related to the day.

On the new webpage, users may find a different doodle on the top-left corner of the page, in which a Pakistani flag replaces the double "O"s in "Google" surrounded by the same mangoes inspired truck art.