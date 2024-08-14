Google Displays 'Mango Doodle' To Mark Pakistan’s I Day Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) To commemorate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, the world’s most popular search engine 'Google' has replaced its usual doodle with mango-themed colourful truck art design.
The search engine features special doodle replacing its traditional signature coloured logo to celebrate various important occasions.
For Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, the search engine is celebrating with a doodle featuring the search engine's name spelled out in white against a vibrant green background, surrounded by traditional Pakistani art showcasing mangoes.
Pakistani truck art, with its colourful and intricate designs, has become a symbol of the country's rich heritage and artistic talents. This distinctive folk art style not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the trucks but also functions as a powerful storytelling medium that showcases Pakistani culture.
Pakistan is a country which produces high-quality Mangoes which are famous for their taste and varieties. These mangoes are only liked within the country but abroad also. The country also exports mangoes internationally on demand basis.
The creative doodle serves a special addition to the spirit of celebration and recognition of Pakistan's Independence Day, fostering a sense of national pride and unity among Pakistanis worldwide.
By clicking on this doodle, users are taken to a webpage that features all information related to the Pakistan's Independence Day: from national songs, the history of Pakistan's birth, videos, other updates and news articles related to the day.
On the new webpage, users may find a different doodle on the top-left corner of the page, in which a Pakistani flag replaces the double "O"s in "Google" surrounded by the same mangoes inspired truck art.
Recent Stories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days7 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel7 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan7 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st10 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest10 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production10 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2010 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children10 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates10 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC10 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"10 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab river areas10 hours ago