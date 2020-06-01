UrduPoint.com
Google Doodle Celebrates Pioneer Pakistani Fine Arts Educator Anna Molka

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The search engine Google on Monday dedicated its doodle to honor the services of renowned Pakistani Art Educator Anna Molka Ahmed for her services to spread art education in the country.

The doodle shows Anna Molka Ahmed painting outdoors and she was the pioneer in taking fine arts students outdoors after the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

Some 80 years ago, On June 1, 1940, Anna Molka Ahmed founded the Fine Arts Department of College of Arts and Design (University of the Punjab, Lahore) and is regarded as the country's pioneer artist and art educationist.

Born in England in 1917, Anna converted to islam in 1935 after she met her future husband Sheikh Ahmed in London and moved to Pakistan after marrying in 1939 (pre-Partition India).

Anna Molka Ahmed was instrumental in promoting culture of fine arts education as first Head of the Fine Arts Department in the province. Her services for the promotion of arts in the countrywere recognized by the government of Pakistan through the award of 'Tamgha e Imtiaz' - the highestcivilian award - in recognition of her services.

