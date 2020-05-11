UrduPoint.com
Google Doodle Honours Daring Pakistani Writer Manto

Google honoured the great Pakistani writer Saadat Hassan Manto to commemorate his 108th birth anniversary through its doodle on Monday, May 11

Google honoured the great Pakistani writer Saadat Hassan Manto to commemorate his 108th birth anniversary through its doodle on Monday, May 11.

Today's google doodle carried an illustration of the iconic short story writer, playwright by artist Shehzil Malik.

Malik shared on instagram her thoughts declaring Manto as her hero. She said: "Today is Saadat Hasan Manto's 108th birthday and I was asked to draw the Google Doodle to commemorate the occasion." "Manto is a hero to me, so this was a huge honour. Go find the artwork on the Google homepage- and if you haven't read Manto, you need to get on that immediately!" With 22 collections of short stories, a novel, five series of radio plays, three collections of essays and two collections of personal sketches, Manto set the courageous tone for progressive writing that mostly revolved around the agonies commoners had to face in the wake of partition of the subcontinent.

His short stories and satire was mostly in urdu language.

He is held in high esteem by critics, fellow writers and fans till date.

The celebrated writer was born into a middle-class Muslim family in Ludhiana (India) on May 11, 1912.

Manto's work and persona inspired many from the world of art and literature to produce films and writings. His most talked about short stories included 'Kali Shalwar', 'Thanda Gosht', 'Bu', 'Khol Do', 'Hattak', and 'Toba Tek Singh'.

After partition, Manto had migrated to Pakiatan and lived in Lahore where he continued to contribute with his writings which many believed exposed society before the mirror. He was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz Award (The Order of Excellence' in 2012. He had died in 1955.

