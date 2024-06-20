Google, Education Ministry To Bring Digital Transformation To Millions Of Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Google for Education and Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education Thursday announced a collaboration to bring education access and digital transformation to millions of students in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Google for Education and Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education Thursday announced a collaboration to bring education access and digital transformation to millions of students in the country.
The partnership will improve access to education and support the development of a digital ecosystem for learning - for Pakistan’s tens of millions of students, said a news release.
Google, through its Google for Education’s country partner, Tech Valley, will work with the Pakistani government to establish a local assembly of over 500,000 Chromebooks by 2026, provide access to digital tools and resources for students and teachers.
Under the agreement, the teachers would be train how to use technology effectively in the classroom, develop and
implement innovative learning programs that leverage technology.
The collaboration will focus on helping out-of-school children in Pakistan. Last month, the Prime Minister of Pakistan declared an "education emergency" to address the issue of over 26 million children being out of school.
As part of the collaboration, Allied, an Australian manufacturer of Google Chromebooks, will establish an assembly line in Pakistan to locally assemble Google Chromebooks, making them more affordable for educational purposes. The goal is to ensure that every student in the country has access to cutting-edge classroom technology, which will enhance their learning experience.
Ultimately, Google’s collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education aims to drive a large-scale digital transformation of Pakistan's education system, creating smart classrooms and fostering a healthy learning ecosystem.
Both partners will work together to empower educators and students, focusing on upskilling, training, and building flexible smart classrooms.
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Sidiqqui, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, said, “The partnership with Google for Education is a significant step forward in our efforts to provide quality education to all children in Pakistan. "We believe that technology can play a vital role in improving learning outcomes and preparing our students for the future."
Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Pakistan's country director, said: "This partnership has the potential to transform education in Pakistan for the better, giving millions of students access to education and digital tools that will help them learn better and get ready for the digital economy. Also, creating a local assembly of over 500,000 Chromebooks will help Pakistan's manufacturing industry grow and attract more investments in technology."
Kevin Kells, Managing Director, Google for Education, adds: "Google for Education offers powerful tools that can support learners in developing some of the key skills they need to thrive; including foundational literacy and cutting edge digital and AI skills. We are proud to be able to support the Government’s mission and help to safely connect Pakistani young people - including out-of-school children - to high quality learning opportunities. Moreover, Google Classroom and Workspace for Education will help teachers have the maximum impact on their students.”
