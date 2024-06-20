Open Menu

Google, Education Ministry To Bring Digital Transformation To Millions Of Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of students

Google for Education and Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education Thursday announced a collaboration to bring education access and digital transformation to millions of students in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Google for Education and Pakistan’s Ministry of Federal Education Thursday announced a collaboration to bring education access and digital transformation to millions of students in the country.

The partnership will improve access to education and support the development of a digital ecosystem for learning - for Pakistan’s tens of millions of students, said a news release.

Google, through its Google for Education’s country partner, Tech Valley, will work with the Pakistani government to establish a local assembly of over 500,000 Chromebooks by 2026, provide access to digital tools and resources for students and teachers.

Under the agreement, the teachers would be train how to use technology effectively in the classroom, develop and

implement innovative learning programs that leverage technology.

The collaboration will focus on helping out-of-school children in Pakistan. Last month, the Prime Minister of Pakistan declared an "education emergency" to address the issue of over 26 million children being out of school.

As part of the collaboration, Allied, an Australian manufacturer of Google Chromebooks, will establish an assembly line in Pakistan to locally assemble Google Chromebooks, making them more affordable for educational purposes. The goal is to ensure that every student in the country has access to cutting-edge classroom technology, which will enhance their learning experience.

Ultimately, Google’s collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education aims to drive a large-scale digital transformation of Pakistan's education system, creating smart classrooms and fostering a healthy learning ecosystem.

Both partners will work together to empower educators and students, focusing on upskilling, training, and building flexible smart classrooms.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Sidiqqui, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training, said, “The partnership with Google for Education is a significant step forward in our efforts to provide quality education to all children in Pakistan. "We believe that technology can play a vital role in improving learning outcomes and preparing our students for the future."

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Pakistan's country director, said: "This partnership has the potential to transform education in Pakistan for the better, giving millions of students access to education and digital tools that will help them learn better and get ready for the digital economy. Also, creating a local assembly of over 500,000 Chromebooks will help Pakistan's manufacturing industry grow and attract more investments in technology."

Kevin Kells, Managing Director, Google for Education, adds: "Google for Education offers powerful tools that can support learners in developing some of the key skills they need to thrive; including foundational literacy and cutting edge digital and AI skills. We are proud to be able to support the Government’s mission and help to safely connect Pakistani young people - including out-of-school children - to high quality learning opportunities. Moreover, Google Classroom and Workspace for Education will help teachers have the maximum impact on their students.”

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Prime Minister Google Technology Education Khalid Maqbool Student Young All Government Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA

15 seconds ago
 Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral ..

Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation

18 seconds ago
 UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spi ..

UN chief warns of ‘cyber mercenaries’ amid spike in weaponizing digital tool ..

20 seconds ago
 Education emergency shows government's seriousness ..

Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Mi ..

12 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die i ..

Rescue 1122 responds to 2203 emergencies, 64 die in various incidents during Eid ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creati ..

Govt should focus on strengthening economy, creating jobs: Omar Ayub

12 minutes ago
Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebra ..

Benazir Bhutto71st birth anniversary to be celebrated on Friday

12 minutes ago
 PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of ..

PPP KP set to observe 72nd birthday anniversary of Shaheed BB

12 minutes ago
 Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

57 minutes ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

57 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporter ..

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

56 minutes ago
 Police arrests absconder

Police arrests absconder

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan