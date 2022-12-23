UrduPoint.com

Google-funded 'School On Wheels' Launched In D I Khan To Minimize Education Disruptions Caused By Flood

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Google-funded 'School on Wheels' launched in D I Khan to minimize education disruptions caused by flood

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :School On Wheels, a Google-funded pilot initiative was inaugurated in Dera Ismail Khan to help flood-affected students return to school.

The Ministry of Federal Education and KP Education Department has launched the initiative in Government Higher Secondary School Shorkot, to bring classroom amenities to the students of Dera Ismail Khan coupled with powerful devices, i.e. Chromebooks.

This project is being implemented by Tech Valley, which is a Google for Education Partner in Pakistan.

The heavy rains and flash floods damaged over 350 school buildings that disrupted educational activities in some areas of D. I. Khan district.

The recent rains and floods have destroyed or damaged around 257 male and 87 female schools in all five tehsils of the district, according to an official in the district education department.

Under a proof-of-concept, a single model will be deployed for three months at DI Khan with all the resources, such as the internet, generator, foldable desks, whiteboard, and LCD, to create an effective teaching and learning environment.

School on Wheels aims to help students continue their education by generating interest through engaging curricula and fun activities.

At the occasion, Faisal Amin Gandapur, KP Minister of Local Government, Elections, and Rural Development said, "Education is the top priority of our government, and we appreciate the efforts of Google for Education and Tech Valley for taking this initiative.

" Faisal Amin said, School on Wheels is a great facility to train our youth on IT from the early stages on world-class standards.

Through this initiative, we hope to attract students towards educational activities that can further generate their interest in exploring the digital world," the minister added.

Waseem Ajmal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education, said, "We are thankful to Google for helping us visualize the idea and execute it with the help of multiple local and international teams." Through this pilot initiative, the Ministry of Education will explore further opportunities to scale up this idea." it can transform the educational ecosystem of Pakistan by empowering teachers with professional development and equipping schools with technology, he said while addressing the inaugural ceremony.

The Google for Education team also joined the launch ceremony remotely while representatives from the Ministry of Federal Education, KP Education Department, and Deputy Commissioner D. I. Khan also attended the ceremony.

CEO of Tech Valley, Umar Farooq, said, "With this initiative, we plan to engage and motivate students in D. I. Khan to pursue their education after being affected by flood and equip them with basic digital literacy skills so they can continue learning remotely in future too."

