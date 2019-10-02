UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google Honours 'Waheed Murad' With Doodle On 81st Birthday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 09:10 AM

Google honours 'Waheed Murad' with Doodle on 81st birthday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Google, on Wednesday, paid tribute to legendary Pakistani actor, producer and script writer Waheed Murad on his 81st birth anniversary with a doodle.

Born on October 2, 2038, Waheed Murad also known as `Chocolate Hero', was a Pakistani film actor, producer and script writer. He graduated from the S.M.

Arts College Karachi, and then earned a masters degree in English literature from University of Karachi.

He started his film career in a cameo in 1959 in the film Saathi when he was 21 years old. One of his films, Armaan, which was produced by him, was a great success. He acted in 125 feature films and earned 32 film awards.

In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death, he was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts. He died on November 23‚ 1983 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Film And Movies Died Waheed Murad October November From

Recent Stories

UAE wins ICAO membership for fifth consecutive tim ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Tonga discuss fostering ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler meets top Arab artists at opening of ..

10 hours ago

Ineos among 11 teams to file UCI complaint

9 hours ago

Global stocks turn lower on US manufacturing surve ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits 3D-printed homes construction ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.