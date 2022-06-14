'Google Inc. team' calls on CS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of Google Inc. called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential areas of cooperation and support in the education and information technology sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was agreed to continue the ongoing exchange for joint cooperation leading to support interventions