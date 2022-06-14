UrduPoint.com

'Google Inc. Team' Calls On CS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

'Google Inc. team' calls on CS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :A team of Google Inc. called on the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential areas of cooperation and support in the education and information technology sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It was agreed to continue the ongoing exchange for joint cooperation leading to support interventions

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Google Technology Exchange Education

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln il ..

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln illegally transferred to UK by B ..

13 minutes ago
 Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

1 hour ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

1 hour ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.