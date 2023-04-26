UrduPoint.com

Google Launches First "App Growth Lab" In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Google launches first "App Growth Lab" in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Following the launch of the Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan last year, Google announced the launch of the first-ever App Growth Lab in Pakistan.

The latter is a four-month program designed to identify high-potential app developers, studios and companies that are looking to accelerate and grow their businesses, said a news release. The launch represents Google's commitment to helping grow Pakistan's app industry locally and globally.

With intensive education and support phases, the program will allow app developers to learn from Google experts in areas such as, Ads, AdMob, Firebase, gTech, and Play as well as Industry leaders.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google's Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, said, "Today, we are proud to announce the launch of App Growth Lab to support up-and-coming local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience.

The project demonstrates Google's dedication to supporting the sustainable growth of the developer ecosystem in the country. Through our ongoing efforts, we hope to support Pakistani developers in their pursuit of creating great applications for the world. The App Growth Lab program is based on four core pillars." Saad Hameed, CEO of Game District, shared, "The Gaming Growth Lab Pakistan 2022 was indeed one of the most insightful programs that we have attended so far in Game District. We have learnt a lot of information covering all the domains of the mobile gaming industry, from basics to advance. We have optimized our games' performance by implementing all the intuitive knowledge that we learnt from this program."The program will commence in June and run for four months. Interested organizations, app and development studios may apply till May 22.

