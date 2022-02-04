UrduPoint.com

Google Launches First "Gaming Growth Lab" In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Google launches first "Gaming Growth Lab" in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Google on Friday launched a Gaming Growth Lab in Pakistan and its five-week virtual programme is designed to help emerging mobile-gaming enterprises expand their offerings and grow their businesses.

The launch marks Google's commitment to helping accelerate the digital gaming industry in Pakistan, said a news release.

Pakistan's gaming ecosystem - comprising many gaming studios and developers of gaming technologies - has been gaining great recognition both domestically and internationally Farhan Qureshi, Regional Director, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, Google said "We see a huge opportunity today to support emerging local developers and help them expand their offerings to an international audience. Through the Gaming Growth Lab, we will offer access to our products and platforms, like Cloud, Ads, AdMob, and Play, as well as provide mentoring sessions and workshops to help nurture and grow these enterprises.

" The Gaming Growth Lab program is built on 4 core pillars including DREAM: Insights on the gaming ecosystem and global growth opportunities, DEVELOP: Access to Google's cloud solutions and technology to build user-friendly apps, DRIVE: education on growth and monetization models, including user acquisition strategies and DATA: Knowledge on data and measurement through tools like Google Ads and Firebase to help companies achieve data-driven growthThe programme will be delivered in both English and urdu. It will commence on March 1, 2022. Interested organizations and individual candidates may apply from now until February 11, 2022.

