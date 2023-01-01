UrduPoint.com

Google Launches Special Doodle On New Year's Eve

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Google launches special doodle on new year's eve

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :To welcome the new year of 2023, one of the most used search engines Google has launched a special doodle to celebrate the grand event.

With a click at the animated doodle, a new page opens up with party confetti all over the screen.

"Today's Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023.

"Whether you're setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here's to the great things to come in 2023," said Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Doodles are the temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to celebrate major holidays, festivals, and the lives of renowned artists, pioneers and scientists.

Google also describes the occasions with the title "this day in history" to highlight other doodles used to celebrate New Year's event in the past decade.

\395\778

Related Topics

Google Holidays Post Event All Click

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s Transitional Sovereignty Counc ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cuba on National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leade ..

UAE leaders send New Year greetings to world leaders

2 hours ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 58 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 588 for January 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Ben ..

UAE leaders condole Pope Francis over death of Benedict XVI

4 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records wit ..

Ras Al Khaimah sets two Guinness World Records with New Year&#039;s fireworks sp ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.