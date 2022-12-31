Google launches special doodle on the eve of new year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :As the countdown has begun to welcome the new year of 2023, one of the most used search engine Google has launched a special doodle to celebrate the grand event.

On a click at the animated doodle, a new page opens up with party confetti all over the screen.

"Today's Doodle celebrates New Year's Eve, a time to reminisce about 2022 and look forward to a fresh start in 2023.

"Whether you're setting off fireworks or setting goals for next year, here's to the great things to come in 2023," said Google wrote in a blog post.

Google Doodles are the temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to celebrate major holidays, festivals, and the lives of renowned artists, pioneers and scientists.

Google also describes the occasions with the title "this day in history" to highlight other doodles used to celebrate New Year's Event in the past decade.

\395