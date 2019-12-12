UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Google List Shows Naimal Khan As The Most Searched Celebrity Of 2019

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:45 PM

Google list shows Naimal Khan as the most searched celebrity of 2019

Waheed Murad and Babar Azam come at the second and third number  respectively in Google search respectively.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) As the year of 2019 is coming to an end, Google has released its list for the most searched people in Pakistan. Google says that Naimal Khan was the first woman who was searched the most, Waheed Murad was the second and Azam Babar was the third person among many others who were searched by the Google users during 2019. Google released its list that is based on search on search terms that had the highest spike in 2019 comparatively from the previous year.

Google said Naimal KKhan, the former actress and visual artist, was the most trending person in Pakistan during 2019. She married Hamza Ali Abbasi in August this year after much speculation at Monal Restaurant.

Naimal left the showbiz industry after which she was largely discussed and shared on social media.

Waheed Murad who is also known as the “Chocolate Hero” was the second person who was searched the most during the ongoing year. Google honored Waheed Murad as Doodle on his 81st birthday.

Murad was a great artist who produced excellent films for the local film industry. Waheed Murad was the only artist who was awarded with ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz,’ in 2010—even after his death many years ago.

The third person was Cricketer Babar Azam—who surfaced as the third most searched person in 2019.

He remained the world’s top-ranked T20I batsman — a feat for which he was rewarded with the format’s national captaincy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Film And Movies Showbiz Social Media Married Waheed Murad Hamza Ali Abbasi August Women 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

Sukkur-Multan Expressway to directly benefit local ..

3 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 47 bn into marke ..

3 minutes ago

Staying True to the Y Series Legacy, HUAWEI Y9s Se ..

36 minutes ago

Hyundai to supply over 1,200 Sonata hybrid taxis t ..

19 minutes ago

Huawei tipped to narrow gap with Samsung in smartp ..

20 minutes ago

Fire erupts in PBC

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.