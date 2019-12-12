Google list shows Naimal Khan as the most searched celebrity of 2019

(@fidahassanain)

Waheed Murad and Babar Azam come at the second and third number respectively in Google search respectively.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) As the year of 2019 is coming to an end, Google has released its list for the most searched people in Pakistan. Google says that Naimal Khan was the first woman who was searched the most, Waheed Murad was the second and Azam Babar was the third person among many others who were searched by the Google users during 2019. Google released its list that is based on search on search terms that had the highest spike in 2019 comparatively from the previous year.

Google said Naimal KKhan, the former actress and visual artist, was the most trending person in Pakistan during 2019. She married Hamza Ali Abbasi in August this year after much speculation at Monal Restaurant.

Naimal left the showbiz industry after which she was largely discussed and shared on social media.

Waheed Murad who is also known as the “Chocolate Hero” was the second person who was searched the most during the ongoing year. Google honored Waheed Murad as Doodle on his 81st birthday.

Murad was a great artist who produced excellent films for the local film industry. Waheed Murad was the only artist who was awarded with ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz,’ in 2010—even after his death many years ago.

The third person was Cricketer Babar Azam—who surfaced as the third most searched person in 2019.

He remained the world’s top-ranked T20I batsman — a feat for which he was rewarded with the format’s national captaincy.