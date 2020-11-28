Google pays tribute to Qudsia Bano on his 92nd birthday

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2020) Google paid tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist, stage and television playwright Bano Qudsia by dedicating its today’s (Saturday) doodle to mark her 92nd birth anniversary.

She got huge popularity after her television play “Aadhi Baat” and novel “Raja Gidh”.

Bano Qudsia was born on this day in 1928 in Firozpur, British India (now India), and started writing short stories when she was a child. After partition, her family moved to Pakistan near Lahore where she earned her master’s degree in Urdu.

In school, she also met her future husband and fellow luminary of Urdu literature Ashfaq Ahmad.

She appeared as trend setter through her remarkable novels and dramas. She wrote a prolific 25 novels and founded her own magazine called Dastango. Even as her legend grew throughout her six-decade career, she maintained a reputation for her radical acceptance and kindness, known to embrace those from all walks of life who approached her for mentorship or assistance.

Qudsia received the Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) in 1983 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) in 2000—both among Pakistan’s highest civilian honors for her lifetime contribution in literature.