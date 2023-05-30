Google pays tribute to renowned Saudi writer Abdul Rahman Munif on his birthday

In a heartfelt gesture, the popular search engine 'Google' has honored the world-renowned Saudi writer and novelist Abdul Rahman Munif by creating a captivating Google Doodle on the occasion of his birthday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ):In a heartfelt gesture, the popular search engine 'Google' has honored the world-renowned Saudi writer and novelist Abdul Rahman Munif by creating a captivating Google Doodle on the occasion of his birthday.

Saudi Press Attach� Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi shared this momentous doodle on his Twitter handle paying tribute to Munif, known as a literary genius in contemporary Arabic literature who has made significant contributions to the literary world with his compelling prose.

https://twitter.com/Dr_Naif777/status/1663206578902712325?t=qUvoHB5jVpTMyxNrf42HrQ&s=08 The doodle displayed by Google serves as a commemoration of the influential novelist, journalist, and cultural critic Abdul Rahman Munif, and expresses its gratitude to his invaluable contributions to Arab literature and his insightful analysis of socio-political issues.

The enchanting Google Doodle can be witnessed in numerous countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, and Morocco. This widespread visibility ensures that Munif's exceptional talent and literary impact are recognized and celebrated across borders.

Google's tribute also offered a glimpse into the life of the celebrated writer Abdul Rahman Munif was born to Saudi parents in 1933 in Amman, Jordan, where he completed his education from elementary school to university level. Following his early education, Munif's thirst for knowledge led him to Iraq, where he pursued a degree in law at Baghdad University.

Continuing his educational journey, he traveled to Egypt and obtained a higher education degree from Cairo University.

Driven by ambition and a hunger for knowledge, Munif's dedication paid off when he earned a Ph.D in petroleum economics from the prestigious University of Belgrade in 1961. Beginning his career as an economist in the oil industry in Baghdad, he later served in oil ministries in Syria and within the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

During his time in Iraq, Munif held the esteemed position of editor for the monthly publication Naft wa al-Tanmiya (Oil and Development). Fueling his passion for literature and writing, Munif once remarked, "The function of literature is to awaken consciousness." Even before publishing his first book, he explored his literary prowess through several short stories.

In 1973, Munif published his groundbreaking novel "Al-Mashar Waghtiyal Marzouq" (The Tree and the Murder of Marzouq), a thought-provoking work that sparked contemplation about a freer and more just society. However, it was his widely acclaimed masterpiece, "Khamasiya Madan al-Mahl" (Five Cities of Salt) (1984-1989), that solidified his position as a literary icon. This magnum opus vividly portrays the transformation of the Arab world during the oil era.

Munif's literary repertoire also includes notable works such as "Al-Nahayat" (The End, 1978), "Sharq al-Matawasit," and the three-volume historical novel "Arz al-Sawad" (Land of Darkness Trilogy, 1999). Remarkably, a selection of his 15 novels and 9 non-fiction books has been translated into more than 10 languages, spreading his literary influence globally.

Munif's extraordinary talent and contributions to literature garnered him well-deserved recognition. Throughout his career, he received numerous accolades, including the Al-Awais Cultural Award in 1989 and the Cairo International Forum Award for Arab Creativity in Novelization in 1998.

Regrettably, this literary luminary bid farewell to the world in 2004. Abdul Rahman Munif, an influential journalist, cultural critic, and one of the most significant Saudi writers of the twentieth century, passed away at the age of 71 in Damascus.