Google provides up to 45,000 scholarships

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Google has launched Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) Essentials, a new course to help more people unlock AI skills for the future, besides providing up to 45,000 scholarships for Google Career Certificates in 2024, and adding two new programmes to upskill freelancers and women.

The Google AI Essentials is a new self-paced, online course taught by AI experts at Google. This course requires no previous experience with AI, and is designed to help teach people across roles and industries get essential AI skills to boost productivity, and gain hands-on experience via a variety of AI tools, according to a news release.

With this course, people will learn how to use AI tools to brainstorm ideas and speed up daily work tasks. It will also learn how to write effective prompts and use AI responsibly by identifying AI’s potential biases. Google AI Essentials is available on Coursera in English.

In addition to Google AI Essentials, the Google Career Certificates (GCC) prepare learners for entry-level jobs in fast-growing fields, whether it is Data Analytics, Cybersecurity or Digital Marketing. New resources have been added to the certificates to help learners discover how professionals in their fields are using AI, while gaining hands-on experience applying AI to a workplace scenario.

From the first launch in 2022, 80% of GCC graduates in Pakistan reported the programme had helped them advance in their careers.

In addition, according to partner-led surveys (IRM/TechValley, 2023), 28% of women who graduated from the programme reported experiencing financial growth, 24% stated they obtained a new job or got promoted, and 91% felt more confident after completing the programme.

Pakistan is home to the third-largest freelancing economy in the world and it is critical to ensure that the country's freelance talent remains competitive, especially in today’s rapidly evolving digital environment.

This year, Google, in partnership with the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), has developed a programme that will help the freelance community in Pakistan address challenges around soft skills areas such as personal branding, and communication skills. Up to 50,000 PAFLA freelancers could benefit from the programme taught by Google experts.

To inspire and empower women to join and thrive in the workforce, Google, along with its long-term partner Tech Valley, has joined forces to design a Career Kamyabi programme which advocates for gender balance in the workforce and aims to create an inclusive and supportive work environment for women by offering equal employment and professional development opportunities.

The programme, which already has the support of 50+ of Pakistan's leading employers, helps create economic opportunities for women by connecting them with potential employers.

Farhan Qureshi, Google’s Country Director for Pakistan, said, “With the Google Career Certificates initiative, we are hoping to continue to play an effective role in the digital landscape of Pakistan. Our scholarships and training programs are designed to not only help young Pakistanis explore the realms of the tech world but to also financially empower them. We are grateful to all our local partners who have joined hands with us and have worked diligently to ensure that the Pakistani youth have more opportunities to reach their full potential.”

"Google is committed to building a Future Forward Pakistan with initiatives like the GCC and will continue to invest in providing young talent with the digital skills needed to grow and succeed."

The third phase of the Google Career Certificates programme aims to establish a strong presence in Pakistan and strengthen the culture of learning, empowerment, and inclusivity among all.