Google Strengthens Commitment To Pakistan’s Digital Economy, Online Safety
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Lead for South Asia Kyle Gardner on Tuesday called on Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon, at his office to discuss ongoing and future efforts to support Pakistan’s digital economy and address key challenges related to online safety and cybersecurity.
According to a news release, Gardner outlined Google’s continued investment in Pakistan’s digital ecosystem, emphasizing the company’s commitment to fostering economic growth, security, and innovation.
Gardner also highlighted the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors to address pressing issues such as online safety, digital literacy, and the protection of cultural values in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
After the points discussed, among other topics of interest, the conversation also covered challenges related to cybersecurity, including the protection of users from cyber threats, as well as ongoing efforts to ensure that online platforms support a safe, secure, and respectful digital environment.
“We are committed to working closely with the Pakistani government and local stakeholders to build a safer and more inclusive digital ecosystem that fosters innovation, respects cultural values, and enhances the overall digital experience for users across the country,” said Kyle Gardner.
Both parties expressed their continued support for initiatives aimed at enhancing digital literacy, increasing access to information, and promoting the responsible use of technology in Pakistan.
As part of its broader global efforts to empower individuals and communities, Google remains dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s digital transformation, contributing to economic prosperity, and ensuring the safety of users online.
