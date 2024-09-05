Google To Produce 0.5 Mln Chromebooks In Pakistan By 2026, Presents First To PM
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The global tech giant Google on Thursday launched an initiative to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan, marking the occasion by presenting the first device to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a ceremony held here.
Regional Director of Google for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Farhan S. Qureshi presented the Chromebook to
the prime minister.
The prime minister, addressing the ceremony, appreciated the contribution of Google on global level and in Pakistan as well.
He believed that the young generation of the country was much capable in the field of Information Technology that could play key role in economic development of Pakistan.
He said the Federal and the provincial governments should utilize all possible resources to ensure their education and empowerment.
The prime minister informed that the government had set a target of IT export worth USD25 billion in next five years that was quite achievable.
He asked the IT experts and entrepreneurs to present a plan to help government achieving the target besides promoting Small and Medium Enterprises and freelancers.
PM Shehbaz Sharif also resolved to make the country's governance system totally paperless and digitized to get rid of massive corruption in the best interest of people of Pakistan.
He said the government had hired a new Secretary for Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through a transparent way.
Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Google was playing important role in digitization of Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Farhan Qureshi said focusing on technology would help increase economic activities in the country. He highlighted that there were huge opportunities for freelancers in Pakistan to move forward in various fields of technology.
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Delegation of lawyers calls on Balcohistan CM12 seconds ago
-
Food Authority conducts operations in different localities of DIKhan15 seconds ago
-
Army Museum Lahore: Commemorating 1965 war and its heroes18 seconds ago
-
IG Punjab listens to problems, requests of police employees25 seconds ago
-
Police crack down on gutka business in central district32 seconds ago
-
Ramesh Arora pays tribute to martyrs of Sept 641 seconds ago
-
September 6: a blood-written poignant story of Pakistan's invincible warriors, martyrs10 minutes ago
-
EPI organises seminar on 'Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine'11 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme11 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1,176 complaints in one day20 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab gives plots to families of 10 police martyrs21 minutes ago
-
Over 1.692m citizens benefited from Khidmat Centres this year21 minutes ago