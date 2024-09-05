Open Menu

Google To Produce 0.5 Mln Chromebooks In Pakistan By 2026, Presents First To PM

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The global tech giant Google on Thursday launched an initiative to produce half a million Chromebooks in Pakistan, marking the occasion by presenting the first device to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a ceremony held here.

President of Google Asia Pacific (APAC) Scott Beaumont presented locally manufactured chromebook to the prime minister.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister appreciated the contribution of Google on global level and in Pakistan as well.

He believed that the young generation of the country was much capable in the field of Information Technology that could play key role in economic development of Pakistan.

He said the Federal and the provincial governments should utilize all possible resources to ensure their education and empowerment.

The prime minister informed that the government had set a target of IT export worth USD25 billion in next five years that was quite achievable.

He asked the IT experts and entrepreneurs to present a plan to help government achieving the target besides promoting Small and Medium Enterprises and freelancers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also resolved to make the country's governance system totally paperless and digitized to get rid of massive corruption in the best interest of people of Pakistan.

He said the government had hired a new Secretary for Ministry of IT and Telecommunication through a transparent way.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja said Google was playing important role in digitization of Pakistan under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Regional Director of Google for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Farhan S. Qureshi said focusing on technology would help increase economic activities in the country. He highlighted that there were huge opportunities for freelancers in Pakistan to move forward in various fields of technology.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occasion.

