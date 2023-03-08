UrduPoint.com

Google To Support Over 1,550 Women Developers In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Google to support over 1,550 women developers in Pakistan

Google is organizing seven Women Techmakers (WTM) events in Pakistan this year to support and empower more than 1,550 women developers across five cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Google is organizing seven Women Techmakers (WTM) events in Pakistan this year to support and empower more than 1,550 women developers across five cities.

WTM is a global initiative by Google to provide visibility, community, and resources for women in tech said a news release.

The seven events - which will comprise rallies, workshops, networking events and conferences - will run from March,8 to May, and provide training in various entrepreneurship areas including leadership, technical skills, and how to overcome unique challenges facing women in tech.

The first event will start on March 8, which marks International Women's Day (IWD). The IWD theme for WTM events this year is #DareToBe, where we encourage women to have the courage and confidence to dream big and take risks.

Whether it's bold, resilient or innovative, we invite everyone to think about all the ways they will "Dare To Be" in 2023.

Local WTM Ambassadors will host the events with support from Google. The WTM Ambassador program supports women in tech who are looking to create impact and give back to their communities.

As ambassadors, they will engage with their communities by participating in one or more leadership activities quarterly.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka said: "These events, in collaboration with Women Techmakers (WTM) Ambassadors, don't only recognize the accomplishments of women in tech, but will also encourage more women to join the fast-growing tech industry.

Over the years, WTM and its ambassadors have organized many events that have helped women developers reach their true and full potential. That said, the program will promote diversity, equality, and inclusion in the tech sector, which is the Primary mission of Google."

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Bangladesh Sri Lanka March May Women Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' ..

Patriot Missiles to Arrive in Ukraine 'Very Soon' - US Army Acquisition Chief

22 minutes ago
 Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian ..

Borrell Says EU Will Have Trained 11,000 Ukrainian Soldiers by Late March

22 minutes ago
 US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conf ..

US Concerned DPRK May Use CBW Capabilities in Conflict, Clandestine Attack - Int ..

22 minutes ago
 Social sector played role in boosting confidence a ..

Social sector played role in boosting confidence among women: Commissioner

22 minutes ago
 DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

DPO hosts lunch for families of police martyrs

22 minutes ago
 ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativit ..

ADMAF honours winners of 2022 Design and Creativity Awards

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.