Open Menu

Google Wallet Now Available For Meezan Bank Customers In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 10:32 PM

Google Wallet now available for Meezan Bank customers in Pakistan

Cardholders of Meezan Bank can add their debit cards to Google Wallet, enhancing the digital payments landscape in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Cardholders of Meezan Bank can add their debit cards to Google Wallet, enhancing the digital payments landscape in the country.

This will enable Meezan Bank customers to make secure, contactless payments seamlessly using their Android smartphones and Wear OS devices, said a news release. This milestone marks a significant step in Pakistan’s digital banking evolution, offering customers a faster, safer, and more convenient way to complete transactions, while driving the future of digital payments in the region.

During their recent visit to Meezan Bank's head office, Chen Way Siew, Financial Institutions, Networks & Transit Partnerships Lead at Google Inc.; Abdul Basit, Director Digital Payments - Regional Business Owner Europe & CISMEA at Thales; Arslan Khan, Country Manager Pakistan at Mastercard; and Umar Khan, Country Manager Pakistan at VISA met with the Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Syed Amir Ali, and its leadership team to discuss the future of digital payments in Pakistan.

Meezan Bank customers will also be able to link their Meezan Visa and Mastercard Debit Cards to the Google Wallet App, allowing them to make in-store, online, and in-app transactions effortlessly.

The service eliminates the need for carrying physical cards, offering a more polished and feature-rich user experience, including peer-to-peer payments, bill payments, in-app payments, and contactless payments, with real-time transaction tracking.

Google Wallet leverages advanced security features, such as tokenization, which replaces sensitive data with a unique digital identifier to reduce fraud risks. Customers can securely authenticate transactions using their device’s fingerprint, PIN, or pattern, ensuring a safe and seamless payment experience.

Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq – Group Head Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank, commented on the occasion: "We are thrilled to partner with Google Pay to offer our customers a seamless, secure payment experience. As Pakistan’s most trusted Islamic bank, this collaboration supports our commitment to digital innovation and will help drive the adoption of digital payments across the region.”

This partnership reinforces Meezan Bank’s commitment to digital banking in Pakistan, contributing to the country’s shift towards a cashless economy. Customers can now enjoy the convenience of making payments at millions of merchants worldwide where Google Wallet is accepted.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for Int ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..

19 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on politic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations

20 minutes ago
 UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanma ..

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

1 hour ago
 Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR ..

Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support

16 minutes ago
 PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

2 hours ago
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

4 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

4 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. ( ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan