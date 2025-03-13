Google Wallet now available for Meezan Bank customers in Pakistan

Cardholders of Meezan Bank can add their debit cards to Google Wallet, enhancing the digital payments landscape in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Cardholders of Meezan Bank can add their debit cards to Google Wallet, enhancing the digital payments landscape in the country.

This will enable Meezan Bank customers to make secure, contactless payments seamlessly using their Android smartphones and Wear OS devices, said a news release. This milestone marks a significant step in Pakistan’s digital banking evolution, offering customers a faster, safer, and more convenient way to complete transactions, while driving the future of digital payments in the region.

During their recent visit to Meezan Bank's head office, Chen Way Siew, Financial Institutions, Networks & Transit Partnerships Lead at Google Inc.; Abdul Basit, Director Digital Payments - Regional Business Owner Europe & CISMEA at Thales; Arslan Khan, Country Manager Pakistan at Mastercard; and Umar Khan, Country Manager Pakistan at VISA met with the Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Syed Amir Ali, and its leadership team to discuss the future of digital payments in Pakistan.

Meezan Bank customers will also be able to link their Meezan Visa and Mastercard Debit Cards to the Google Wallet App, allowing them to make in-store, online, and in-app transactions effortlessly.

The service eliminates the need for carrying physical cards, offering a more polished and feature-rich user experience, including peer-to-peer payments, bill payments, in-app payments, and contactless payments, with real-time transaction tracking.

Google Wallet leverages advanced security features, such as tokenization, which replaces sensitive data with a unique digital identifier to reduce fraud risks. Customers can securely authenticate transactions using their device’s fingerprint, PIN, or pattern, ensuring a safe and seamless payment experience.

Syed Iftikhar Ul Haq – Group Head Consumer Finance at Meezan Bank, commented on the occasion: "We are thrilled to partner with Google Pay to offer our customers a seamless, secure payment experience. As Pakistan’s most trusted Islamic bank, this collaboration supports our commitment to digital innovation and will help drive the adoption of digital payments across the region.”

This partnership reinforces Meezan Bank’s commitment to digital banking in Pakistan, contributing to the country’s shift towards a cashless economy. Customers can now enjoy the convenience of making payments at millions of merchants worldwide where Google Wallet is accepted.