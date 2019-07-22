GoP expresses condolence over death of Yukiya Amano

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Government of Pakistan (GoP) has expressed its condolences over the death of Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano.

DG Amano brought years of experience, wisdom and solid leadership to the Agency and served it with dedication and commitment, the Foreign Office in a press statement on Monday said.

"DG Amano was also a great friend of Pakistan, a country he visited twice in 2014 and 2018. Technical cooperation on the peaceful uses of nuclear energy between Pakistan and the IAEA was greatly enhanced under his guidance," it added.

The foreign office further said DG Amano's contribution towards realizing the vision of 'Atoms for Peace and Development' would be fondly remembered. "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Director General Amano in this difficult hour."