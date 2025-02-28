Open Menu

GoP, FAO Takes Steps To Strengthen Climate Resilience

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM

GoP, FAO takes steps to strengthen climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to bolster climate resilience, a high-level delegation visited key project sites under the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-funded initiative, Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management.

A high level delegation led by Secretary of the Punjab Agriculture Department Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and accompanied by Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, the delegation assessed progress in strengthening climate resilience through modern meteorological infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture practices.

The delegation reviewed the newly installed Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in Khanewal, part of a network of 15 AWS planned under the project.

These stations provide real-time meteorological data to support informed decision-making for water management, crop planning, and climate adaptation. They also observed Eddy Covariance (EC) Flux Towers, which measure evapotranspiration and help optimize water use in agriculture, and piezometer sensors, which monitor groundwater quality and quantity.

These technologies are integral to the development of a digital climate information system, allowing farmers to receive tailored advisories through mobile applications, SMS alerts, and community-based dissemination platforms.

This ensures that even smallholder farmers can access critical weather and water data to optimize their farming practices.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the significance of AWS, stating that this initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening capacity for climate-smart agriculture and water management.

Florence Rolle reaffirmed FAO's commitment to supporting Pakistan's climate resilience efforts, emphasizing the importance of integrating scientific advancements with on-ground agricultural practices.

The project also prioritizes gender-inclusive approaches, ensuring that women farmers have access to climate-smart technologies and financial opportunities. By empowering female farmers, the project contributes to more resilient farming households and inclusive economic growth.

The initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and other key institutions, ensuring a coordinated approach to climate resilience.

As Pakistan faces increasing climate variability, the lessons learned from this initiative will serve as a model for replication across other provinces.

Recent Stories

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Ho ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan

3 minutes ago
 World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Rama ..

World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting

8 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

23 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

26 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

33 minutes ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

45 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

1 hour ago
 MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan