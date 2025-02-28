GoP, FAO Takes Steps To Strengthen Climate Resilience
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to bolster climate resilience, a high-level delegation visited key project sites under the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-funded initiative, Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management.
A high level delegation led by Secretary of the Punjab Agriculture Department Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and accompanied by Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, the delegation assessed progress in strengthening climate resilience through modern meteorological infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture practices.
The delegation reviewed the newly installed Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in Khanewal, part of a network of 15 AWS planned under the project.
These stations provide real-time meteorological data to support informed decision-making for water management, crop planning, and climate adaptation. They also observed Eddy Covariance (EC) Flux Towers, which measure evapotranspiration and help optimize water use in agriculture, and piezometer sensors, which monitor groundwater quality and quantity.
These technologies are integral to the development of a digital climate information system, allowing farmers to receive tailored advisories through mobile applications, SMS alerts, and community-based dissemination platforms.
This ensures that even smallholder farmers can access critical weather and water data to optimize their farming practices.
Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the significance of AWS, stating that this initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening capacity for climate-smart agriculture and water management.
Florence Rolle reaffirmed FAO's commitment to supporting Pakistan's climate resilience efforts, emphasizing the importance of integrating scientific advancements with on-ground agricultural practices.
The project also prioritizes gender-inclusive approaches, ensuring that women farmers have access to climate-smart technologies and financial opportunities. By empowering female farmers, the project contributes to more resilient farming households and inclusive economic growth.
The initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and other key institutions, ensuring a coordinated approach to climate resilience.
As Pakistan faces increasing climate variability, the lessons learned from this initiative will serve as a model for replication across other provinces.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
World First: UAE employs AI-driven drones for Ramadan Moon sighting
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon
HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan
'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets
Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..
Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation
MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..
Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security force personnel among 9 injured in Quetta blast3 minutes ago
-
Azma slams PTI, highlights Punjab govt’s achievements3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak3 minutes ago
-
FIA busts human-trafficking network, arrests 7 suspects3 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
DC visits city areas, reviews plantation campaign3 minutes ago
-
Gilani condemns blast at Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak3 minutes ago
-
GoP, FAO takes steps to strengthen climate resilience3 minutes ago
-
18 dead, 1,195 injured in Punjab road accidents13 minutes ago
-
More rains, thunderstorms with snowfall expected across country from March 2-4: PMD13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to send first astronaut to space station in collaboration with China: PM13 minutes ago
-
Sports gala, fun festival inaugurated at IUB13 minutes ago