GoP, FAO takes steps to strengthen climate resilience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) In a significant move to bolster climate resilience, a high-level delegation visited key project sites under the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-funded initiative, Transforming the Indus Basin with Climate Resilient Agriculture and Water Management.

A high level delegation led by Secretary of the Punjab Agriculture Department Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and accompanied by Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, the delegation assessed progress in strengthening climate resilience through modern meteorological infrastructure and climate-smart agriculture practices.

The delegation reviewed the newly installed Automatic Weather Station (AWS) in Khanewal, part of a network of 15 AWS planned under the project.

These stations provide real-time meteorological data to support informed decision-making for water management, crop planning, and climate adaptation. They also observed Eddy Covariance (EC) Flux Towers, which measure evapotranspiration and help optimize water use in agriculture, and piezometer sensors, which monitor groundwater quality and quantity.

These technologies are integral to the development of a digital climate information system, allowing farmers to receive tailored advisories through mobile applications, SMS alerts, and community-based dissemination platforms.

This ensures that even smallholder farmers can access critical weather and water data to optimize their farming practices.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the significance of AWS, stating that this initiative marks a significant step toward strengthening capacity for climate-smart agriculture and water management.

Florence Rolle reaffirmed FAO's commitment to supporting Pakistan's climate resilience efforts, emphasizing the importance of integrating scientific advancements with on-ground agricultural practices.

The project also prioritizes gender-inclusive approaches, ensuring that women farmers have access to climate-smart technologies and financial opportunities. By empowering female farmers, the project contributes to more resilient farming households and inclusive economic growth.

The initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the Punjab Agriculture Department, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), and other key institutions, ensuring a coordinated approach to climate resilience.

As Pakistan faces increasing climate variability, the lessons learned from this initiative will serve as a model for replication across other provinces.