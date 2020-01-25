The government and the people of Pakistan Saturday conveyed their condolences over reported loss of precious lives due to a high intensity earthquake which jolted eastern part of Turkey

The Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said the government and the people of Pakistan conveyed their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences over the reported loss of several lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of the earthquake in eastern Turkey.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," it added.

As always, the people of Pakistan equally shared the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stood by them in this hour of grief, it said.