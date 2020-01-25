UrduPoint.com
GoP, People Convey Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Turkey's Quake

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:04 PM

GoP, people convey condolences over loss of lives in Turkey's quake

The government and the people of Pakistan Saturday conveyed their condolences over reported loss of precious lives due to a high intensity earthquake which jolted eastern part of Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :The government and the people of Pakistan Saturday conveyed their condolences over reported loss of precious lives due to a high intensity earthquake which jolted eastern part of Turkey.

The Foreign office spokesperson in a press release said the government and the people of Pakistan conveyed their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences over the reported loss of several lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of the earthquake in eastern Turkey.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured," it added.

As always, the people of Pakistan equally shared the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stood by them in this hour of grief, it said.

