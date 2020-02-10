GoP, people express grief over loss of lives in Thailand

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Government and people of Pakistan on Sunday expressed their deep grief over the loss of lives in a worst shooting spree in the north-eastern Thailand, in which according to latest reports about 26 people were killed.

"The Government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened at the tragic loss of life in Korat, Thailand," the foreign office spokesperson on her twitter account posted.

"We convey our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families and our support for the people & Govt (government) of Thailand," she further added.

According to latest reports, a soldier went on a shooting rampage in north-eastern Thailand killing at least 26 people in a shopping mall.

Later, he was shot dead by the security personnel. The incident is considered as the most horrific gun violence in Thailand's history.