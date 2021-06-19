GoP protecting minorities' rights in accordance with constitution: Pak HC

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan Saturday said that the Government of Pakistan (GoP) was fully protecting minorities' rights in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan Saturday said that the Government of Pakistan (GoP) was fully protecting minorities' rights in accordance with the Constitution of Pakistan.

The high commissioner was talking to a delegation of the Christian community leaders that called on him in London, United Kingdom. The delegation was led by Rev Dr Robinson Asghar - Founder & Chairman RCDM (Robinson Community Development Ministries UK & Pakistan).

Other members of the delegation included Naeem Waiz, Pastor Dr. Tehseen Gul Khan, Shakina Khan, Dr Ejaz Gohar and Dr Rehan Javed, a press release said.

The two sides held a detailed discussion on ways and means to jointly work for the cause of Pakistan and uplift of Pakistani minorities.

The high commissioner appreciated the contributions and efforts of the minorities in the creation of Pakistan and subsequent participation in its progress and development.

He particularly commended the Christian community of Pakistan for their invaluable contribution in the fields of health, education, defence and politics.

Rev Dr Robinson Asghar apprised the high commissioner of the philanthropic work of the charity RCDM in Pakistan.

The high commissioner appreciated the noble work being carried out by the RCDM.

The two sides agreed to keep a close liaison and work together in future.