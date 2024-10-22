Open Menu

GoP Renews Agreement For Pilgrims To Visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

The Government of Pakistan has announced the renewal of agreement between the Republic of India and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal for an additional period of five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Government of Pakistan has announced the renewal of agreement between the Republic of India and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the facilitation of pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal for an additional period of five years.

“Originally signed on 24 October 2019 for a five-year term, the Agreement is set to complete its initial duration on 24 October 2024. Its renewal underscores Pakistan's enduring commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The agreement continues to offer visa-free access to pilgrims from India enabling them to visit the sacred site of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where Baba Guru Nanak, the revered founder of Sikhism, spent his final days.

Since its inception, the corridor had facilitated the pilgrimage of thousands of worshippers to this holy site.

The Kartarpur Corridor fulfills the long-cherished aspirations of the Sikh community for an access to one of their most revered religious landmarks.

“It reflects Pakistan’s recognition of the importance of safeguarding the rights of religious minorities. The initiative has earned widespread appreciation from the international community, including the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who described it as a “Corridor of Hope”, it was further added.

