UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GoP's Tourism Initiatives Leading To Socio-economic Uplift Of Rural Areas: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:37 PM

GoP's tourism initiatives leading to socio-economic uplift of rural areas: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the various initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan for promotion of tourism were giving emphasis to development of rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the various initiatives taken by the Government of Pakistan for promotion of tourism were giving emphasis to development of rural areas.

"Several new destinations have been explored for tourists in rural areas of the country which is expected to uplift the economic and social status of local population," he said in a message on the observance of 'World Tourism Day' on September 27.

He said today, they were celebrating the Day as a country that hosted some of the world's most kook vistas and fascinating cultures.

This day was celebrated every year by all member states of the United Nation's World Tourism Organization. Pakistan always joined hand with the world community to celebrate the day with zeal and fervour. The theme of this year is 'Tourism and Rural Development'.

The prime minister said the tourism sector provided Impetus to economic development in rural areas, which was in dire need of economic activities.

Tourism not only helped in empowerment of rural communities by generating employment and boosting trade, but also enabled them to protect their heritage and allowed other people to experience their incredible cultures and traditions, he added.

He further said placing rural development at the heart of tourism policies through education, investment, innovation, technology and employment transformed the livelihoods of millions and helped preserve the culture and environment.

The prime minister said he would like to inform the international community that the people of Pakistan were waiting for the tourists from around the globe anxiously to extend their hospitality for visiting their mountains, deserts, rivers, forests, and coasts.

"Pakistan has diverse landscapes from mountains to sea along with a dynamic history. Pakistan has limitless potential for tourism which the world has yet to discover," he said.

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has been revamped to transform it to get its employees acquainted with the cutting edge technology In order to make Pakistan a known tourist destination.

***EMBARGOED TILL 11:59 p.m on Saturday***

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Education September PTDC All From Government Million UNWTO Employment P

Recent Stories

LOC violations by India pose serious consequences, ..

1 minute ago

Promotion of tourism activities in rural areas to ..

1 minute ago

Man held for exhibiting weapon

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister grieved at senior reporter death

2 minutes ago

Protest rally against Modi's address to UNGA held ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighted Ummah, developing count ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.