Gor Kathri excavations reveal Peshawar oldest living city of South Asia with 2400 years documented history

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The excavations of Gor Kathri-an archeological site, revealed that Peshawar was the oldest living city of South Asia with a documented history of nearly 2400 years old existed on earth.

Located in the heart of Peshawar City, the excavations conducted by renowned Pakistani archeologists Professor FA Durrani and Professor Dr Ihsan Ali disclosed that Peshawar carried documented history of about 2400 years which means that it is the most ancient living city of South Asia with its history goes back to 539BC.

Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer, Archology Department told APP on Wednesday that four excavations conducted at different times at Gor Kathri-a square-shaped compound, having a rich and diverse history of subjugation during various historic eras, have unveiled many facts on civilizations' culture and traditions of Peshawar.

With a literary meaning as "Warriors Grave", Gor Kathri was first discovered by Alexander Cunnigham with Kanishka stupa and later by Professor Dr. Ahmed Hassan identified as the place where once the famous tower bowl of Lord Buddha, stood.

The excavations revealed about ancient architectural designs, food and languages of the ten oldest civilizations that had grown in Peshawar.

He said the excavations continued for several years and published in British Journal ‘Current World Archaeology’ titled `The deepest and biggest excavations in the world, revealing about 20 layers that provide a complete profile of the Peshawar ranging from British down to pre-Indo-Greek era.

Peshawar also remained a province of Persian Alchamenian Empire in four to six century BC and later came under the influence of Mauryans, Greeks, Scythians, Kushans, Sasanians, White Huns, Ghaznavis, Slave Dynasty, Ghoris, Suri Afghans, Mughals, Durrani, Sikhs and the British before creation of Pakistan.

Conquered by Greeks and ruled by Buddhists, Peshawar witnessed rebuilding by Brahmins, invaded by Ghaznavis, captured by Mughals, over run by Sikhs and annexed by British in succession.

Different religions including Buddhism, Hindusim, Sikhism and Christianity had gained roots for many years in Peshawar before Islam, said Bakhtzada Khan.

He said the discovery of human remains in Soan Valley in Pakistani Punjab as evidence of the stones and bones’ tools dating from around (2 million to 90,000 years before present) of the Early Paleolithic period.

“Sangaro cave’s excavations at Mian Khan in Mardan conducted by Ahmad Hasan Dhani and Farid Khan in 1963 revealed the presence of people’s remains in the middle Paleolithic period (9,000 to 27,000 years before present) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

These people were living in stones-made caves, who fulfilled their foods mostly from hunting of birds and animals. The discoveries of primitive rocks, bones and hunting tools dating back of Mesolithic or Middle Stone Age (10,000 to 8,600 years before present) during excavations at Khanpur in Haripur district and Sangaro Cave signified presence of humans’ life in Swat and Dir.

It was also found that people started making clay and stones made pots, crockery and others related utensils for kitchen during the Neolithic period or commonly known as new stone-age dating back some 8,000 years before as evident from excavations of historic Mehar Gharh in Balochistan of the Indus Civilization, Rehman Dheri DI Khan and Sheri Khan Tarkai Swabi.

The evidence had magnified that people were living in the stone and mud houses in those primordial eras. He said the graves of Aryans invaders were also discovered at Aligram Swat, Sangota Chitral and Timergara Dir Lower dating back of the Dark Ages period of around 2,000 BC.

From Peshawar side, he said the semi-nomadic Aryans entered KP and settled along rivers Swat, Gomal, Kurram, and Kabul before migrating to India. “The Gandhara civilization gained roots in KP including Peshawar after Persians conquered it in 6th century BC and made it one of the provinces of the Achaemenid Empire.”

The reading and writing in Swat, Dir, Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar and Malakand, famous for Ghandara civilization, were started as evidence of the inscriptions mostly made on stones by Iranians. In 327 BC, he said and added that Alexander the Great invaded the subcontinent through Khyber Pass and faced tough resistance while trying to subdue Youafzai tribesmen at Swat and Kunar valleys.

Alexander also resided in Taxila where he met a bold young man named Chandragupta Maurya, who was an exiled prince of Magadha in eastern India and Maurya decided to forge an empire in Alexander’s footsteps. However, his dream remained unfulfilled after the death of Alexander.

Later, Alexander’s general Seleucus established rule in India’s territories. The Indo-Greeks, a group of about 39 kings and queens laid the foundation of its own culture and introduced Greek art style which still existed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides promoting Bhuddism.

In 1001 AD, he said Mahmud Ghaznavi defeated Jayapala, the last Hindu Shahi King and subsequently islam was spread in subcontinent including KP. In 1505, he said Zaheeruddin Babar, the founder of the Mughal Empire had entered the subcontinent through Khyber Pass and took today’s Kohat, Bannu districts before defeating the last Lodhi King and becoming Emperor of Delhi.

Ahmad Shah Abdali launched several campaigns from Peshawar into many places across India. However, Abdali’s reign (1747–1772) was temporarily interrupted when the Marathas invaded in early 1750s, but he succeeded to regain control over KP in 1761. Later the province came under control of Sikhs in 1818 under the command of Maharaja Ranjit Singh after he took over Peshawar in 1923.

“Qissa Khwani Bazaar remained centre of attractions for international traders and merchants, who often stayed here to enjoy its famous Chappli Kabab and others delicious cuisine with traditional Qehwa and exchanged stories about each others’ culture, food, art and music before departing to Central Asian Republics (CARs) and Subcontinent for trade.”

During stay at Qissa Khwani, the international traders had got a unique opportunity to explore almost all the historical sites and buildings of Peshawar like Sethi House, Balahisar Fort, Ghanta Ghar, Chowk-e-Yadgar, Mohabat Khan Mosque and Peshawar Museum.

Terming Peshawar Museum is one the world’s largest museums of Gandhara art, he said that conservation of its British era’s building completed and opened for the general public.

The museum currently houses 4,0,000 rare antiquities and artifacts besides complete life story of Lord Bhudda, attracting Bhuddists and monks from across the world.

He said that around 3,000 historical sites existed in Peshawar, Charssadda, Swabi, Nowshera and Mardan districts including 1,840 ancient buildings in Peshawar. Besides Gor Khatri, he said Dalazak Tomb, Kotla Mohsin Khan, Sakhi Mahuddin tombs, Chacha Younas monument were declared protected sites while Sakhi Shah Mardan Villa, Bejo tomb, Qissa Khwani, Lady Reading Hospital and others as non protected.

He said British era Sethi House Peshawar, a historical building of the British era carrying a unique architectural value and eye-catching wood craftsmanship, has been purchased by the KP Government and converted into a full-fledged museum.

